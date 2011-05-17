Bushes’ Yale Frat Suspended

CHEAT SHEET
Members of the Yale chapter of Delta Kappa Epsilon will be giving it the old college cry, after the university announced the fraternity will be suspended for five years, while several members have been individually disciplined. The sanction comes after pledges were made to march around campus while chanting about a range of sexual topics—including necrophilia. Yale is already under fire—and federal investigation—after being accused of responding inadequately to sexual harassment complaints and allowing fraternity members to chant “no means yes,” and hold signs reading, “We love Yale sluts.” The Yale DKE chapter is no ordinary frat, though: It counts former presidents George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush as alumni.