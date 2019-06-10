Geto Boys Rapper Bushwick Bill Dies Aged 52

Bushwick Bill, a rapper with group Geto Boys, has died at age 52, just a few months after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The Geto Boys broke into the U.S. mainstream in 1991 with their track “Mind Playing Tricks on Me” and gave a Southern U.S. twist to gangsta rap. Bill’s Geto Boys career started first as a dancer, calling himself Little Billy—in reference to his dwarfism—later becoming a rapper in the group’s classic lineup, which produced what went on to be the Office Space anthem “Damn It Feels Good to Be a Gangsta.” In an interview with TMZ, Bill said he wasn’t afraid of dying because of an incident when he shot himself in the head and lost an eye when he was high on drugs. “I died and came back already on June 19, 1991, so I know what it’s like on the other side,” he said. The rapper, whose legal name was Richard Shaw, was surrounded by family when he died.