Busy Philipps’ Late-Night Show Canceled by E! Network

Comedic actor and host Busy Philipps revealed on Twitter early Monday morning that her late-night show Busy Tonight had been canceled by the E! network barely six months after it premiered last October. “I’m beyond proud of what we’ve built in such a short period of time and I’m hopeful we can find the right place for the show to live on,” she wrote, hinting that the show could find a home on another network. In a statement to The Daily Beast, a spokesperson for E! said, “Busy Tonight’s last episode for E! will air Thursday, May 16 with a special celebratory half-hour. Busy is a hilarious and charismatic talent and we are grateful to the entire Busy Tonight team who has delivered countless laughs and heartwarming moments in what will be over 100 episodes.”

Busy Tonight is at least the fourth female-fronted late-night series to be axed over the past year, following the cancelations of The Rundown with Robin Thede on BET, The Break with Michelle Wolf on Netflix and most recently Sarah Silverman’s I Love You, America on Hulu. After Philipps’ show leaves the air this month, TBS host Samantha Bee will once again become the only woman in late-night television—at least until NBC premieres its new series hosted by YouTube star Lilly Singh later this year.