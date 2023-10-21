Butler on ‘Real Housewives’ Sues Bravo for Alleged Abuse

CHEAT SHEET
A man hired as a butler during the filming of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in 2021 sued the Bravo network for allegedly enabling of sexual harassment and abuse on the set during filming, People reported. In the suit filed Friday Marco Vega alleges Brandi Glanville “sexually harassed and abused” him, and that the conduct was “allowed, condoned and even encouraged.” Vega is not directly suing the reality star, but is seeking punitive damages and other costs from Bravo and its affiliates NBC Universal, Warner Bros. and Peacock TV LLC for the “severe emotional distress” he claims to have suffered. Vega claimed the network and affiliates overlooked Glanville’s behavior to boost ratings.