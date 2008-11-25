Butternut Squash, Plus Some Celeriac

Spicy Roasted Squash

Yield: Serves 6

Ingredients: 1 butternut squash (about 1–1.5kg) 1 heaped tablespoon coriander seeds 2 small dried red chilis (or to taste) sea salt and freshly ground black pepper 4 cloves of garlic, squashed a few sprigs of fresh rosemary 6 slices of good-quality back bacon 1 tablespoon olive oil

“The coriander and chili give it just the right kick, and the smokiness of the bacon makes it a lovely, easy little side dish for your turkey.”

Directions: Preheat your oven to 400°F.

Wash the squash, then cut it in half with a large, sharp knife (cut off one side and roll the squash on to the cut edge to make it safer and easier). With a large spoon, remove the seeds from the squash. Cut the squash lengthwise into quarters and then cut the quarters in half lengthwise to give boat-shaped wedges of squash. (Quite frankly, it doesn’t matter if you hack it up as long as the pieces are roughly the same shape.) Place the pieces into a roasting tray.

Put the spices into a pestle and mortar and pound them up with a pinch of salt. Scrape them into the tray over the squash, add the garlic, rosemary, bacon and olive oil.

Toss the squash, making sure that all the pieces are well coated with the flavors, and arrange the bacon over some of the wedges. Roast in the oven for about 30 minutes, or until tender. The spicy flavor will cook into the squash, which will crisp lightly, the skin becoming caramelized and chewy.

Jamie Oliver’s Celeriac Gratin

Yield: Serves 6-8

Ingredients: 2 1/4 pounds potatoes, peeled and sliced into 1cm slices 1 large celeriac, peeled and sliced into 1cm slices 1 onion, peeled and finely sliced sea salt and freshly ground black pepper 2 cloves of garlic, peeled and finely chopped 4 ounces Cheddar cheese (or to taste), grated 2 1/2 cups heavy cream a small bunch of fresh flat-leaf parsley, leaves picked, stalks roughly chopped

“I use [Celeriac] in many different ways—shaved in a salad, boiled and mashed with butter, and for a special occasion, I think to make this gratin with oozy cheese and cream.”

Directions: Preheat your oven to 400°F. Place the potatoes, celeriac and onion in an earthenware-type baking dish. Season generously. Add the garlic, ¾ of the cheese, the cream and the parsley stalks. With a spoon, move everything around to mix all the flavors. Sprinkle over the extra cheese, and bake in the preheated oven for 50 minutes, or until tender and golden. Sprinkle over the parsley leaves. I like to leave the gratin in the dish, pop it in the middle of the table and tuck in!

Jamie Oliver @ Cookstr