Bynes Feuds on Twitter with Rihanna

Oh Amanda. This is not going to get you any sympathy. The actress seemed to have some unknown beef with singer Rihanna, tweeting at her on Sunday “Chris Brown beat you up because you’re not pretty enough.” She then followed it up with “no one wants to be your lover so you call everyone and their mother that I almost named my new dog Rihanna.” Does that even make sense? She quickly deleted the tweets, but luckily TMZ had screenshots—and Rihanna had heard about them anyway. but She shot back “Ya see what happens when they cancel Intervention?” Let it go, Amanda, you’re never going to top that one.