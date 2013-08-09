Bynes’s Mother Granted Conservatorship

Read it at TMZ
Does this mean no more Twitter come-ons for Drake? The mother of Amanda Bynes, the 27-year-old former Nickelodeon star who’s been in the spotlight for her erratic behavior over the past year, has been granted legal control over the actress’s financial and legal affairs. A California judge granted a temporary conservatorship motion on Friday to Lynn Bynes. Meanwhile, doctors at the psychiatric hold where the actress is currently being held were granted a 30-day extension because she is “gravely disabled because of mental illness.”