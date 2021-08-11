Georgia U.S. Attorney Byung Pak, Who Mysteriously Resigned After January Trump Call, to Talk to Senate Panel
HAVING A CHAT
Former Georgia U.S. Attorney Byung Pak is set to be interviewed by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday as the panel seeks to learn more about Donald Trump’s alleged efforts to interfere with Georgia’s presidential election results. Pak resigned on Jan. 4 but told colleagues he planned to stay in his role until President Joe Biden was sworn in. However, former Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue allegedly called Pak to relay that the White House was not satisfied with his lack of effort into investigating theories of voter fraud, The New York Times reported. Citing “unforeseen circumstances,” Pak announced his departure from the post on Jan. 4, a day after The Washington Post published a recording of a call by Trump to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, urging him to “find” the votes to help him win the state.
The news comes after former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen is said to have revealed to Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) last week that Trump pressured him to investigate baseless election conspiracy theories in the weeks following his loss to Biden, Politico reports. Rosen was also interviewed by the Senate Judiciary Committee and is a part of their investigation.