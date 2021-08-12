Ex-U.S. Attorney: I Quit After I Was Warned That Trump Was About to Fire Me
JUMPED THE GUN
A former U.S. Attorney in Georgia who mysteriously resigned after a call with then-President Donald Trump in January has explained that he quit after hearing rumors that Trump was getting ready to fire him. According to The New York Times, Byung Pak told congressional investigators on Wednesday that he was tipped off that Trump had become infuriated by Pak’s refusal to go along with the complete falsehood that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia during the 2020 presidential election. Pak had investigated the Trumpist allegations of voter fraud in Fulton County but found zero evidence to substantiate them. He reportedly told the investigators that Justice Department officials warned him that Trump was preparing to get rid of him, so he quit before Trump could make that call. Trump was heard calling Pak a “never-Trumper U.S. attorney” in a recording leaked to The Washington Post in early January.