CA Lawmakers Pass Mandatory Vaccine Bill

A bill that will require vaccinations for almost all children enrolled in California schools passed the state's House and Senate, and is now awaiting signature by Governor Jerry Brown. The bill had strong Democratic support, but Republicans denounced it as an attack on parental freedom. A spokesman for the governor says Brown “believes that vaccinations are profoundly important and a major public health benefit, and any bill that reaches his desk will be closely considered.” The only children exempt from the bill are those with certain medical problems.