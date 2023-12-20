California Lieutenant Guv Eyes Bid to Keep Trump Off State Ballot

The Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling deeming Donald Trump ineligible to appear on the state’s 2024 presidential ballot for engaging in insurrection prompted officials in other states to weigh similar efforts to keep the former president from appearing in the looming state primary contests.

In California, Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis urged Secretary of State Shirley Weber to “explore every legal option to remove former President Donald Trump from California’s 2024 presidential primary ballot,” citing the Colorado ruling at length.

That ruling is all but certain to appear before the Supreme Court, which will have the ultimate say on whether Trump is eligible to hold elected office. Two courts found that he incited an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, but only the higher court ruling said his actions should bar him from office.

“The constitution is clear: you must be 40 years old and not be an insurrectionist,” Kounalakis wrote in her letter to Weber. (This is partially incorrect; the Constitution requires candidates be 35 years of age or older.)

Kounalakis echoed the court’s reasoning that it would be a “wrongful act” for Trump to appear on the Colorado ballot, urging Weber to act swiftly to apply the same logic ahead of California’s March primary.

The state is set to announce the candidates on its primary ballot next week, leaving little time for any such effort to be carried out.

“California must stand on the right side of history,” Kounalakis wrote. “The Colorado decision can be the basis for a similar decision here in our state. This is a dire matter that puts at stake the sanctity of our constitution and our democracy.”