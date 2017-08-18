CA Man Identified as American Barcelona Victim

CHEAT SHEET
A 42-year-old American man was among the 13 people killed in Thursday’s terror attack in Barcelona, Spain. The family of Jared Tucker, a California construction worker, confirmed he was among the dead. Tucker and his wife, Heidi Nunes, were in Europe celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary when they became separated moments before a van plowed through a crowd on a large tourist strip in Barcelona. Tucker reportedly went to the bathroom, while Nunes went to look at jewerly. “Next thing I know there’s screaming, yelling,” Nunes, a 40-year-old teacher, recounted to NBC News. “I got pushed inside the souvenir kiosk and stayed there hiding while everybody kept running by screaming.”