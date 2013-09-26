CA Secession Movement Spreads

CHEAT SHEET
A second California county has voted to join a long-running effort by citizens in Northern California and Southern Oregon to become the “State of Jefferson.” Modoc County supervisors voted 4-0 in favor of secession, following in the footsteps of Siskiyou County, which voted a few weeks ago. The chairman of the Modoc County board said citizens in the “Jefferson” area were tired of not having a voice in the California legislature, which is elected proportionally with population and dominated by urban issues. The rural counties in the north of the state, which only contain 9 percent of the population, have been involved in the “State of Jefferson” project since it was first proposed in 1941.