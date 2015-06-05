CA Senate Approves Assisted Suicide Bill

CHEAT SHEET
California's Senate approved a bill to allow terminally ill patients to end their lives with medical assistance on Thursday, sending the measure to the Assembly. Assisted suicide sparked national debate after terminally ill 29-year-old Brittany Maynard moved from California to Oregon, where doctors are allowed to prescribe suicide drugs to certain consenting patients. Maynard recorded and posted her last days online in support of right-to-die laws. California's bill would protect physicians from prosecution if they offer to help terminally ill patients with assisted suicide and only would be offered to mentally competent patients with less than six months to live.