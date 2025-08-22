Cackling Maxwell Smears Prince Andrew’s Accuser on DOJ Tape

Convicted child sex abuser Ghislaine Maxwell has smeared Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre, claiming allegations she made against the Duke could not possibly be true, in part because “he’s so English.”

In transcripts of her Justice Department interview released on Friday, the 63-year-old felon and perjurer tried to discredit the explosive claims Giuffre made over the years regarding Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking networks. She is heard saying “what’s a bigger word than bulls---?” and cackling with her eagerness to attack the dead woman.

Giuffre died by suicide in April of this year, meaning she cannot contest Maxwell’s version of events. Maxwell had perjury charges against her discontinued after her conviction because DOJ prosecutors determined that they would not

From left, American real estate developer Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife), former model Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Giuffre, born Virginia Roberts, had exploded the Epstein scandal out of the Florida courts and into international scandal in 2011, when she alleged she had been sexually assaulted by the British royal as part of being sex trafficked by Epstein and his pimp Maxwell. Her astonishing revelations forced Prince Andrew out of his most important political role and turned him into Britain’s most tarnished royal.

Giuffre had said that Maxwell hired her as a masseuse for Epstein after meeting her at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, but that the couple then made her a sex slave, pressuring her into gratifying not only the disgraced financier but also his friends and associates.

Virginia Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew, among others. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Miami Herald/TNS

One of them, Giuffre testified, was Prince Andrew, who she said she had sex with numerous times when she was 17 and 18 - including in Maxwell’s London home.

However in her controversial interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Maxwell said that the idea that Andrew could have had sex in her London home, as claimed, was “so mind-blowingly not conceivable to me.”

Part of the reason, she told Blanche, was because her house was small, as was the bath where one of the alleged sex acts took place.

“So you think it’s kind of logistically and physically not something that could have happened?” Blanche asked her, according to DOJ transcripts released on Friday.

“Well, there’s that,” she replied, before adding a second bizarre reason: “He’s so English. He’s so – he had a tie on.”

“Where she says that they had relations in a bathroom, I—first of all, the bath is an old Victorian bath,“ she said. ”I could—I’m quite—quite small, it’s tight for me. I put my brother in there to see what would happen. And it looks like a blivet, which is a sausage in like a very tight skin.

During the interview, Maxwell also sought to discredit the infamous photo that came to symbolize Giuffre’s case against the Duke.

The photo was taken in 2001 and shows Andrew with his arm’s around the then 17-year-old’s waist, and Maxwell beaming to one side.

It also features a man, said to be Epstein, hidden behind the camera clicking the shutter but hidden by the flash’s reflection in the window.

However, Maxwell told Blanche that she believed the photo was doctored and that she was not even sure that the pair knew each other at all.

In the interest of transparency, @TheJusticeDept is releasing the complete transcript and audio of my proffer of Ms. Maxwell. The transcript and audio are linked below.https://t.co/TQW5migemm — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) August 22, 2025

“I’m not,” she told Blanche, Trump’s former personal lawyer.

“But what I can absolutely, categorically say is that I never, at any time, set Andrew up to have relations with her or any other human being ever. And I can categorically state that her characterization of whatever may or may not have happened, could -- physically would just no. And plus, I was in the country, so all of that’s just not conceivable.”

Her family had tried making similar claims about the photo after her conviction—but the prince himself paid Giuffre millions before her suicide, without admitting liability. He also avoided traveling to the United States where the FBI could have asked to question him, a threat now lifted by Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel saying in July that the Epstein investigation wad closed.

Epstein died in a Manhattan jail in 2019 as he was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Maxwell was subsequently convicted in 2021 and sentenced to 20 years jail for helping Epstein recruit and abuse underage girls.

Giuffre, who had become an advocate of justice for survivors of sex trafficking, died by suicide in at her home outside Perth, Australia, where she had moved after marrying. She left two bereaved teenage children.

She had separately sued Prince Andrew in a United States court, claiming they had sex in London when she was 17 and a minor under U.S. law. He settled the lawsuit at considerable cost, paid for by his mother Queen Elizabeth, sparing him the public humiliation of a trial.

The prince, however, was not spared revulsion and the removal of almost all of his royal privileges by his brother, King Charles. The blows escalated this month with the publication of a new biography of the prince by the British historian Andrew Lownie, which contained multiple allegations of sexual depravity and financial corruption by Queen’s Elizabeth’s second son. Prince Andrew has not addressed the book, which said he used Thai prostitutes in an orgy and passed sex workers to other men, traded on his royal connections and was a sex addict so twisted that Epstein himself said, “We are both serial sex addicts.

“From the reports I’ve got back from the women we’ve shared, he’s the most perverted animal in the bedroom. He likes to engage in stuff that’s even kinky to me—and I’m the king of kink!”

The disclosure of Maxwell’s denials are part of the way in which Epstein’s acts and social networks have come back to haunt not just Andrew, but Trump, who has spent weeks unsuccessfully attempting to kill the issue.

But the transcripts—which were released unexpectedly on Friday afternoon—effectively let the president off the hook amid questions about his relationship with the disgraced financier.

Jeffrey Epstein (left) and Donald Trump in 1997. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

“Did you ever hear Mr. Epstein or anybody say that President Trump had done anything inappropriate with masseuses or with anybody in your world?” Blanche asked Maxwell.

“Absolutely never, in any context,” Epstein’s former accomplice said.

Maxwell was subsequently moved to a lower security prison after talking to Blanche - and the president still hasn’t ruled out pardoning her.

But this has enraged Epstein’s victims and their families, including Giuffre’s, who said in a statement last month: “It is with horror and outrage that we object to the preferential treatment convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has received.

“Ghislaine Maxwell is a sexual predator who physically assaulted minor children on multiple occasions, and she should never be shown any leniency.”