Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew were “all part of the same little group,” British historian and author Andrew Lownie said on The Daily Beast Podcast.

Lownie, the author of the forthcoming book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, told host Joanna Coles about what drew the trio together.

“Certainly Donald Trump and Andrew were close. They moved in very much the same circles. They had the same interests in golf, money, and sex,” Lownie said.

Trump with future wife Melania Knauss and Prince Andrew at Mar-a-Lago in 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

“One of the diplomats at the New York consulate said that Andrew was always hanging around the consulate, basically looking to do things, trying to bring Epstein in on any of his business trips,” Lownie continued. “And I mean, they were shocked in the embassy when they were caught overheard talking about one of Trump’s favorite words: ‘p---y.’”

Lownie then gave one example of an interaction between the future president and Prince Andrew.

“Trump was swapping a list of masseurs with Andrew that he could use when he came to New York. So, I mean, it was a pretty buddy-buddy relationship, Andrew and Trump,” he said.

“Of course, though, Trump has denied knowing anything about Andrew,” Lownie went on. “I mean, there’s plenty of photographic evidence with them together in New York, in Mar-a-Lago, and elsewhere, and indeed in London... They’re all distancing themselves, but they were all part of the same little group... So I don’t think anyone can deny these people were extremely close in a particular period at the beginning of the century.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

In 2022, Prince Andrew settled a civil sexual assault lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed Epstein had trafficked her to the British royal for sex when she was just 17 years old. Prince Andrew denied any wrongdoing.

Trump has sought to downplay his ties to Epstein, calling the matter "pretty boring." Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

On August 1, following two meetings with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Trump’s former personal lawyer, Maxwell was transferred to a lower-security, perk-filled prison in Bryan, Texas—though the president claimed to have no knowledge of her transfer.

In 2024, Trump campaigned on a promise to declassify files related to Epstein’s crimes—a task Attorney General Pam Bondi initially seemed to relish. In February, Bondi repeatedly teased the impending release of documents related to Epstein, telling Fox News that Epstein’s rumored client list was “sitting” on her desk at that very moment. Just a few days later, she even commented on the content held within these documents to Jesse Watters, telling him: “It’s pretty sick what that man did.”

By early July, both the Department of Justice and the FBI had changed their tune by declaring in a bombshell memo that there was no client list at all, and confirming that Epstein had died by suicide. The Trump administration also made it clear that they had no plans to release any more of the so-called “Epstein files.”

Donald Trump with his then-girlfriend (and now wife), Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Trump has spent much of the past month seeking to deflect questions about his ties to both Epstein and Maxwell, calling the matter “pretty boring.”