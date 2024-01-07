‘Caddyshack’ Actress Cindy Morgan Dead at 69

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
Actress Cindy Morgan, who went from soap commercials to a prime-time soap opera and roles in Caddyshack and Tron, was found dead at her Florida home at the age of 69, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Police said she died of natural causes and was found by her roommate. Morgan got her start as the Irish Spring girl in TV ads and is best known for playing Lacey Underall in Caddyshack—which she once called “the longest and best party I’ve ever attended.” She also had a recurring part on the 1980s show Falcon Crest.