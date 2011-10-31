Cain Calls Claims a ‘Witch Hunt’

GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain spent Monday morning denying he was ever accused of sexual harassment against two women in the 1990s. Then he ackowledged the allegations but said they were "false" and "baseless," while saying he knew "nothing" of a cash settlement. Now he has acknowledged that he knew about a settlement that was offered to one of the women. "We ended up settling for what would have been a termination settlement," Cain told Fox News' Greta van Susteren in an interview to be shown Monday night. Cain also offered details of the allegations, but said "I can't even remember her name." "I made a gesture saying 'You are the same height as my wife.' And I brought my hand up to my chin saying, ‘My wife comes up to my chin,’” Cain said. “And that was put in there... as something that made her uncomfortable.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10