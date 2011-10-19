Cain Leads South Carolina

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at MSNBC
Yet another poll shows Herman Cain in the lead. The former Godfather’s Pizza CEO has the support of 30 percent of South Carolina’s likely voters, while Mitt Romney has only 26 percent. In Florida, another key primary state, Cain leads Romney 32 percent to 31. The NBC News–Marist polls also shed some light on the two frontrunners’ supporters. Cain performs better among Tea Partiers, evangelicals, and Republicans who have watched the last several debates (the poll was conducted before last night’s debate). Romney, on the other hand, does better with Republicans who don’t identify with the Tea Party and consider themselves liberals and moderates. More voters strongly back Cain than Romney.