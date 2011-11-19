Cain Says Taliban Infiltrating Libya

CHEAT SHEET
In an attempt to recover from an awkward non-answer to a question about Libya earlier this week, Herman Cain elaborated on his Libya position, citing concerns that the Taliban was infiltrating the government there. “Do I agree with siding with the opposition? Do I agree with saying that Gaddafi should go? Do I agree that they now have a country where you've got Taliban and al Qaeda that's going to be part of the government?” Cain rhetorically asked reporters. The Taliban is based in Afghanistan and Pakistan. In an email, a Cain spokesman later pointed to a Reuters article that mentioned a Libyan rebel leader who once fought with the Taliban.