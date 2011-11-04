Cain Threatens to Sue Politico

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Washington Post
An aide to Herman Cain said Thursday that the candidate is considering suing Politico for first reporting about past sexual-harassment claims. “This is likely not over with Politico from a legal perspective,” the campaign official told The Washington Post. Politico was undeterred, however, from reporting new details on the allegations. The paper says that one of the two women at the National Restaurant Association told people that Cain made a sexual overture at a group event and felt her job would be at risk if she didn’t do it. Meanwhile, Herman Cain’s wife, Gloria, has canceled her first interview, which was scheduled for Fox News on Friday night.