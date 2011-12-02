Cain's Campaign Decision Due Monday

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Politico
After more public waffling about his campaign, Herman Cain announced Thursday he would make an official decision on whether to continue Monday. Earlier Cain said the decision to continue rested with his wife, whom he has not seen since Ginger White announced that she had had a 13-year affair with the candidate. Cain acknowledged financially supporting White. Meanwhile, Cain seems to have lost much of his appeal in Iowa. A new Des Moines Register poll shows only 8 percent of likely Republican caucusgoers supporting him, down from 23 percent in October.