Cain's Exit Leaves Two-Man Race

With the exit of Herman Cain, the GOP presidential field has narrowed to a race between Newt Gingrich and Mitt Romney. Gingrich is showing strength in Iowa, the location of the first caucuses, and Romney is strong in New Hampshire, the first primary. Both were participating in a Fox News forum hosted by former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, and faced tough questions posed by three conservative state attorneys general. Gingrich was pressed to promise that he would not "advance these sorts of big-government approaches" that he had pushed for in the past as House speaker, and Romney was asked about his health-care overhaul when he was governor of Massachusetts, with one A.G. saying there weren't many differences between "Obamacare" and Romney's approach.
