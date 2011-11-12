Cain's Wife to Sit for Interview

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
Looks like Herman Cain's wife will be doing a television interview after all. Gloria Etchison Cain will sit with Greta Van Susteren on Fox News for a taping that could air Monday, sources tell The New York Times. Gloria has not yet appeared on the campaign trail with her husband, but it has been rumored lately that she would make a televised defense against the sexual-harassment allegations being made against him. Herman Cain has been talking publicly about his wife more often recently. He told reporters that he called her after the news conference of one of his accusers, Sharon Bialek. “I said, ‘Hello, sweetheart, did you see that interview?’ ” Cain said. “She used some language that I’ve never heard her use before.”