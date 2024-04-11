Caitlyn Jenner on O.J. Simpson’s Death: ‘Good Riddance’

Caitlyn Jenner didn’t mince words on Thursday in adding her two cents on the passing of O.J. Simpson, the star NFL running back later accused and acquitted of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman. Jenner is now divorced from Kris Jenner—herself the ex-wife of Robert Kardashian, who famously acted as Simpson’s defense attorney during the Trial of the Century.

“Good Riddance #OJSimpson,” Jenner posted on X on Friday. Simpson, his family announced Thursday, had passed away on April 10th surrounded by his family after succumbing to a bout of cancer.

In 2021, Jenner alleged on a podcast that Simpson had once told Nicole Brown Simpson that he would end her life and get away with it. “Obviously he did it, and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, ‘I'll kill you and get away with it ‘cause I’m O.J. Simpson,’” Jenner told the podcast host.

Previously, in her 2017 memoir The Secrets of My Life, Jenner called Simpson “the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest asshole in the world of sports I had ever seen, and I had seen a lot of them.”

In February, Simpson had laughed off reports that he was being moved into hospice care after revealing, the previous spring, that he had undergone chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

Simpson was the sometimes-topic of discussion, and arguably the impetus for the existence of, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality series that brought renewed fame to Caitlyn Jenner after a storied Olympic victory earlier in her career.

The Jenners were also plagued by rumors that Simpson was the real father of Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner’s youngest daughter with Robert Kardashian. The Kardashians have always denied the rumor, and Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian once even took DNA tests on camera to affirm that they are, in fact, sisters.