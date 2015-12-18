Caitlyn Jenner Tops Barbara Walters List

CHEAT SHEET
Barbara Walters named Caitlyn Jenner as the most fascinating person of 2015, praising her as a “symbol of hope for the transgender community.” The celebrity interviewer on Thurday selected the 66-year-old for her annual list, but did not include a discussion with the reality-TV star and former Olympian. “Through her own transformation, Caitlyn Jenner transformed society this year, and that, for us, makes her the most fascinating person of 2015.” Also included in this year’s top 10 were Amy Schumer, Misty Copeland, Bradley Cooper, Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, and Ronda Rousey.