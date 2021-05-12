Caitlyn Jenner’s Claim That She Didn’t Vote in 2020 Is False, Records Show
EASILY DISPROVED
During Caitlyn Jenner’s big CNN interview this week, the long shot California gubernatorial hopeful said she sat out the 2020 election. Jenner said she “didn’t even vote” because she didn’t see a point in her liberal state. “Out here in California, it’s like, why vote for a Republican president? It’s just not going to work,” she declared, adding that she went golfing instead. For someone seeking the top elected position in the state, it was an odd boast.
Well, about that. Politico reported on Tuesday night that the Olympic champion and reality TV star actually did cast a ballot during last November’s general election—and it has the documentation to prove it. When reached for comment by Politico, Jenner’s team wouldn’t speak on the record. Instead, on background, a spokesperson said that Jenner voted on “some local issues” and that she was answering a question about the presidential election. (During the interview, however, Jenner also said she “didn’t see any propositions” that she cared about and suggested she skipped voting altogether.)
“This is not someone who is serious about public life. If she were, she would know there is a record of who votes—and who doesn’t,” Claremont McKenna College professor Jack Pitney, a former GOP campaign operative, told Politico. “It’s a reality show, and she likes attention. This gets her attention. Mission accomplished.”