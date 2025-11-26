Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Holiday dressing often requires some strategic solutions—especially when it comes to undergarments. Bulky bras and rogue straps are the last things you want peeking out from a silky slip dress or strapless cocktail frock. Strapless bras can be a suitable option, but anyone with breasts knows they’re notoriously uncomfortable and rarely stay put—especially when the evening forecast calls for dancing, bottomless champagne, and hugging distant relatives you haven’t seen in ages.

Nipple covers and adhesive bras (aka “chicken cutlets,” as we called them in high school) are great alternatives, but not all are created equal. In fact, most of them kind of suck and can be used only one or two times before they have to be retired. Our favorite? Cakes Body’s premium bra alternatives and nipple covers. As a leader in the “boob solution space,” Cakes Body offers a range of anti-bra options, including seamless medical-grade adhesive nipple covers, silicone covers, cleavage-enhancing inserts (no padding required!), dermatologist-approved non-adhesive breast covers, and more.

Cakes Body Black Friday Sale 25% off Whether you need a comfortable, slip-proof (and sweat-proof) option for a strapless, backless, or low-cut look, Cakes Body has you covered with plenty of sensitive-skin-friendly solutions. See At Cakes Body

The best part? Everything on the website is 25 percent off for a limited time during the brand’s Black Friday sale. You can even score the limited-edition Cakes Corset Cami by Ta3 on discount—technically shapewear, but it looks incredible with trousers or dark denim.

Designed by women, Cakes Body also offers inclusive shades and sizing, so there’s something for every body and every need—whether you want non-irritating coverage or a little extra oomph under your favorite bra. (As a size 32A, the Cakes With Volume inserts are one of my go-tos.) Stock up now while the brand is on rare sale.