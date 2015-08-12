CRACKDOWN
Cali Bans Grand Juries for Cop Killings
California Gov. Jerry Brown signed a measure into law Tuesday that prohibits grand juries from involvement in cases in which law-enforcement officers use deadly force. Another measure he approved affirms the right of citizens to record police officers. The laws are only two among numerous measures that have been introduced this year to improve police accountability. The grand jury legislation was introduced in response to failures to indict accused officers in Ferguson, Missouri, and New York earlier this year.