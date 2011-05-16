Cali Swag District Rapper M-Bone Killed in Drive-By Shooting

CHEAT SHEET
M-Bone, one of the members of the rap group Cali Swag District, died Sunday night after being shot in the head. Born Montae Talbert, the 22-year-old rapper of the group known for its hit song and dance “Teach Me How to Dougie,” was killed in a drive-by shooting in his hometown, Inglewood, Calif. Inglewood police told MTV News that M-Bone, who was driving an unspecified black vehicle, received at least two gunshot wounds to the head. According to witnesses, a vehicle pulled alongside his car and let off at least two rounds before fleeing the scene. On Monday morning, Cali Swag District leader Smoove tweeted, “Ma life changed drastically in the. Blink of an eye rip mbone."