Calif. Colleges Get Genderless Bathrooms

The University of California school system will start installing gender-neutral bathrooms in facilities at different campuses to make the schools more comfortable for transgender students. A few campuses already have gender-neutral dorms that allow students to live together, but now all single stall bathrooms in any UC facility will be available for a user of any gender. The UC schools will also allow students to be recognized in campus records by a name of their choosing, which will help students who no longer go by the name associated with their gender at birth. UC President Janet Napolitano said the change was recommended by an advisory council of student, faculty, employees, and alumni on LGBT issues. "UC should be the gold standard where these issues are concerned,” said Napolitano in a statement. Earlier this week, California Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law a bill making affirmative “yes means yes” consent the standard for sexual assault cases on California campuses.
