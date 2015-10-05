CHEAT SHEET

    California Approves Assisted Suicide

    Max Whittaker/Reuters

    Gov. Jerry Brown approved an end-of-life measure Monday that allows physicians to prescribe lethal doses of drugs to quicken the deaths of terminally ill patients. Brown, a former Jesuit seminary student, said he had difficulty in approving the assisted-suicide law and had to “reflect on what I would want in the face of my own death.” California is now the fifth state to permit assisted suicide, following Vermont, Oregon, Montana, and Washington.

