California Chrome May Wear Nasal Strips

California Chrome is now set to go for the Triple Crown run. On Sunday the horse’s trainer, Art Sherman, gave racing fans a scare when he said California Chrome might not be allowed to compete if Belmont did not permit the horse to wear nasal strips. While there has been some controversy over equine nasal strips, three stewards at Belmont Park announced Monday that California Chrome would be permitted to wear them. The horse has been 6-0 since he started wearing the nasal strips, which work the same way they do in humans.