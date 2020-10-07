California Congressman Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Interacting With Sen. Mike Lee
Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA) has revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus after interacting with Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) indoors while wearing a mask. “I hope this serves a reminder of how easily this virus can spread,” Carbajal wrote in a statement. “I followed every precaution, including wearing a mask, social distancing, and hand-washing and unfortunately was still exposed. It is incumbent on every single one of us to take careful precautions in order to protect the health and safety of those around us.” Lee, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week, attended the Sept. 26 reception for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, where he was seen hugging and shaking hands with multiple people without wearing a mask. A spokesperson for Carbajal said that he has had very mild symptoms, is quarantining with his wife, and that his office has been working remotely.