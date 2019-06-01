California Governor: Have Your Abortion in My State

In the wake of new abortion restrictions in states like Georgia and Alabama, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is inviting anyone who can’t end a pregnancy at home to travel to his state. In a statement announcing a proclamation on abortion rights, Newsom said he was “welcoming women to California to fully exercise their reproductive rights, and acting as a model for other states that want to ensure full reproductive freedom for women.” According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Newsom also co-signed a letter by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee calling on states to make sure access to abortion is protected.