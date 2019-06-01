1. OPEN BORDERS

California Governor: Have Your Abortion in My State

Tracy Connor

In the wake of new abortion restrictions in states like Georgia and Alabama, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is inviting anyone who can’t end a pregnancy at home to travel to his state. In a statement announcing a proclamation on abortion rights, Newsom said he was “welcoming women to California to fully exercise their reproductive rights, and acting as a model for other states that want to ensure full reproductive freedom for women.” According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Newsom also co-signed a letter by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee calling on states to make sure access to abortion is protected.

