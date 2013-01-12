California Hit With Big Freeze

CHEAT SHEET
The latest sign of the apocalypse? Frost on San Diego’s beaches. That’s what the National Weather Service has in its forecast for the state, which foretells sub-freezing temperatures from central California on down. The lows for Big Sur, in the central part of the state, are 20 degrees below Boston’s. But the insanity doesn’t stop there. A 12-degree low has been recorded in the Big Bear mountain resort, and a 40-mile stretch of Los Angeles highway was shut down on Thursday—for snow. Californian snow-angel dreaming.