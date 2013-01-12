CHEAT SHEET
    California Hit With Big Freeze

    Bundled up on Santa Monica-area beach. (Reed Saxon/AP)

    The latest sign of the apocalypse? Frost on San Diego’s beaches. That’s what the National Weather Service has in its forecast for the state, which foretells sub-freezing temperatures from central California on down. The lows for Big Sur, in the central part of the state, are 20 degrees below Boston’s. But the insanity doesn’t stop there. A 12-degree low has been recorded in the Big Bear mountain resort, and a 40-mile stretch of Los Angeles highway was shut down on Thursday—for snow. Californian snow-angel dreaming.

