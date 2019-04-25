Police: California Man Impersonated ICE Agent to Rob Construction Workers

A California man has reportedly been arrested for allegedly impersonating an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent to steal money from construction workers. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, the man, identified as Patrick Mullany, approached an El Dorado Hills construction site earlier this week and started handcuffing workers on site. He allegedly took money from them and claimed the money was to pay for “court fees.” Mullany also allegedly threatened to deport the workers. After he left, the workers contacted law enforcement—who later found “two sets of handcuffs, two fake handguns and a substantial amount of cash” in his car. One of the victims also told police about a similar incident Mullany allegedly took part in just a week before. He is currently being held on suspicion of “false imprisonment, robbery and impersonating a police officer.”