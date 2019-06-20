California Man Kills 26-Year-Old Cop, Surrenders After 8-Hour Standoff: Police

A California man who fatally shot a female police officer surrendered to police Thursday morning after an eight-hour standoff with officers. Authorities said the Sacramento police officer, 26-year-old Tara O’Sullivan, was shot with a rifle at around 6:54 p.m. after responding to a “disturbance” and helping a woman move her belongings out of a home. The suspect, authorities said, went inside the house after shooting the officer and fired his rifle on and off for hours before a police negotiator talked him down at 1:54 a.m. “We are devastated tonight,” Deputy Chief Dave Peletta said. “There are no words to convey the depth of sadness we feel or how heartbroken we are for our family of our young, brave officer.”