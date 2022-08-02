California’s McKinney Fire Death Toll Rises to Four
The death toll from California’s McKinney Fire rose to four on Tuesday, as authorities found two more bodies at homes in Siskiyou County. Officials have not yet released the victims’ identities. On Monday, fire personnel found the first two bodies in a scorched vehicle. Officials have found additional remains, but don’t yet know whether they belong to animals or humans. Flames had engulfed 58,165 acres by Tuesday morning as more than 1,000 firefighters battled the blaze, which is currently zero percent contained. Though the fire’s growth has slowed in the past two days, thunderstorms on Tuesday may provide further challenges. A fire spokesman said that wet storms would be helpful, but that gusty winds and lighting could strengthen the flames.