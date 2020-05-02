Calif. City Official Sacked for Saying COVID Will ‘Fix’ Society by Killing Elderly, Homeless, Sick
A California city official has been removed from his post after suggesting that society should adopt the mentality of letting the deadly coronavirus “run its course” and kill elderly, sick, and homeless residents to “fix what is a significant burden on our society.” Ken Turnage, a member of the Antioch city planning commission, said the controversial comments in a now-deleted Facebook post advocating for the lockdown restrictions to be lifted. “We would have significant loss of life, we would lose many elderly, that would reduce burdens in our defunct Social Security System, health care cost (once the wave subsided), make jobs available for others and it would also free up housing in which we are in dire need of,” Turnage wrote. On Friday night, the five-member City Council of Antioch, a city of about 110,000 people 35 miles east of Oakland, voted to remove him.