California Passes Its First Fracking Laws

Is it easy being green? California's governor on Friday signed a sweeping anti-fracking law, a first for the state. The legislation requires drillers to disclose what chemicals they are using and to get a permit before beginning the process. They will also need to test groundwater and tell neighbors before starting to drill. The legislation paves the way for some fracking in the Monterey Shale, which potentially holds 15.4 billion barrels of oil. It's concerning for environmental groups, who are earlier this week called for a moratorium until health officials could research the practice's effects. But a compromise is in effect: while there will be no moratorium, health officials must complete a study by January 2015.