California Shooters Planned for a Year

The San Bernardino shooters, Syed Farook and Tashfeen Malik, allegedly spent more than a year planning their attack which killed 14 people, NBC News reports. Counterrorism officials said they’ve found the couple practiced shooting at a gun range and made financial plans for Farook’s mother and the couple’s daughter. There was a $28,500 deposit made in Farook’s bank account in the weeks before the attack, which investigators are examining. A senior law-enforcement official told NBC News that FBI investigators were told Farook allegedly discussed planning an attack in California as early as 2012.