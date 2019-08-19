CHEAT SHEET
AWFUL
Cal State Faculty Member Stabbed to Death on Campus
On the first day of Cal State Fullerton’s academic year, a retired faculty member was stabbed to death, and the assailant remains at large, according to the police. The faculty member is described as an Asian man in his 50s, who was rehired to work in the department for international students for the fall semester. At 8:30 a.m., police responded to reports of an assault in the school’s parking lot. Officials found the retired faculty member sitting in his silver Infiniti sedan suffering from multiple stab wounds. Paramedics attempted resuscitation, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Cal State tweeted that the man was last seen headed toward a Marriott Hotel near campus. Police said it was possible it was a targeted attack, but that the motive wasn’t immediately known.