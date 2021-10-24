CHEAT SHEET
Woman Injured After Driver Veers Into Anti-Vax Mandate Protest
A California woman is in the hospital after a man drove his car into a crowd of anti-vaccine mandate protesters Saturday afternoon, NBC News reports. Sixty-four-year-old William Aslaksen reportedly got into an argument with a protester at the Palmdale, California, rally before he got into his Jeep Wrangler and slammed into the group on the sidewalk, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. The injured woman, who was not identified, is in stable condition, according to local authorities. Aslaksen was arrested about 90 minutes after the incident and is being held on suspicion of felony assault. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning, and his bail is set at $50,000.