‘Call Her Daddy’ Host Alex Cooper Leaves Spotify for $125M SiriusXM Deal

Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper has signed a multi-million, multi-year agreement to bring her popular sex-advice-turned-talk-show podcast and a raft of other shows to SiriusXM next year, jumping ship from Spotify, her streaming home of the last three years.

Sources familiar with the terms of the deal told CNN and The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday that the satellite radio company will pay Cooper as much as $125 million over a little more than the next three years. Another source cautioned Variety that the deal had been valued at closer to $100 million.

The deal is non-exclusive, meaning that Cooper’s work will be available to stream on all platforms, including Spotify. SiriusXM will get advertising and distribution rights for the shows she produces through her Unwell Network, including Hot Mess With Alix Earle and Pretty Lonesome With Madeline Argy.

“I am beyond excited to work with SiriusXM,” Cooper said in a statement. “The Daddy Gang will always be my top priority, and with SiriusXM we will continue to find new ways to evolve and provide my listeners the best experience. The Daddy Gang wants more, so we’re getting ready to give them more… I can’t wait for this new chapter to begin.”

The 29-year-old Cooper is one of the world’s leading podcasters, and Call Her Daddy has consistently been ranked among the top 10 most popular podcasts in the United States. Spotify’s chart on Tuesday evening had the show ranked at no. 9, below other behemoths like Crime Junkie, The New York Times’ The Daily, and The Joe Rogan Experience.

In 2021, Spotify snapped up Call Her Daddy, then under Barstool Sports, for a record-breaking $60 million. (Cooper and her original co-host, Sofia Franklyn, had split amid bitter circumstances the year prior.)

One of the biggest deals of its kind, the acquisition still trailed Joe Rogan’s own deal with the streaming platform, inked earlier this year and worth a reported $250 million.

SiriusXM’s move to build up its stable of flagship podcasts comes after a $100 million deal in January with SmartLess, which it poached from Amazon. The company also houses shows like Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, 99% Invisible, and Freakonomics.