Alex Cooper, host of the raunchy yet hugely popular podcast Call Her Daddy, revealed Wednesday Donald Trump ‘s campaign had reached out about a potential interview ahead of the election, but she decided to feature Kamala Harris instead.

During a wide-ranging interview event at the DealBook Summit in New York City, Cooper said that both major-party candidates had approached her show about being interviewed, according to Variety.

“We had a Zoom call with Trump’s team,” she said, but added: “I wasn’t on it.”

In the wake of her interview with Harris, Cooper had indicated that she was open to having Trump on her show.

Though he did not appear on Call Her Daddy, the now-president-elect, ended up going on Joe Rogan’s show, the only podcast with a larger audience than Cooper’s, ahead of the election for a wide-ranging three-hour interview. Harris was also in talks for a Rogan interview, but they fell apart because he insisted that it take palace at his studio in Texas.

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to a Daily Beast request for comment about his team’s conversation with Call Her Daddy.

While Cooper—whose show deals primarily in the sexual and social lives of women—said she “didn’t want to technically get into politics,” she explained that she opted to have Harris on because it was a chance to have “a larger conversation,” per Variety.

She said that the prospect of discussing abortion with the vice president was an especially compelling reason that she did the interview.

“It’s about women’s right to their body,” Cooper said. “Why not have someone on [Call Her Daddy] who could have a big effect on the country? So I did it. And it was fun.”

After the interview, which aired in October, Cooper said some people asked her why she didn’t venture into other hot-button topics in politics, like the border.

“I don’t know—go watch CNN,” she said she would tell them. “I want to talk about what’s important to my audience.”

Cooper also denied a report— published by The Washington Examiner in November, based on an unnamed source—that the Harris campaign spent over $100,000 building a set for the interview at a hotel in Washington, D.C., Variety reported.

“Not true,” she said. “My studio that is gorgeous in Los Angeles doesn’t cost six figures.”