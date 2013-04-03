Call Me Definitely
With the cell phone's 40th birthday being celebrated Wednesday and the launch of Facebook's smartphone coming Thursday, we take a look at some of the most iconic telephone scenes in Hollywood and pop culture, from James Bond to 'Saved By The Bell.'
With the cell phone's 40th birthday being celebrated Wednesday and the launch of Facebook's smartphone coming Thursday, we take a look at some of the most iconic telephone scenes in Hollywood and pop culture, from James Bond to 'Saved By The Bell.'