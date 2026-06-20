Call Reveals Trump’s Scheme to ‘Be Remembered for 100 Years’

President Donald Trump wants to transform Washington, D.C., in a way that will ensure he is remembered for more than a hundred years, according to a new report by the longtime Trump biographer Michael Wolff. In his HOWL: Tales of Our Time series, Wolff reveals that Trump has spoken about his legacy with friends, revealing his intense focus on reshaping the U.S. capital city. “Everything is forgotten,” Trump, 80, reportedly told a caller who had rattled off his policy accomplishments. Trump reportedly went on to add: “What I’m going to do with this city will be remembered for a hundred years.” The president also reportedly bragged about transforming New York, saying his hometown would not have its “power and luxury” without him. “Washington needs my monuments,” he reportedly said. Since beginning his second term in office, Trump has engaged in what Reuters described as a “building blitz” in the capital, including bulldozing the East Wing of the White House to build a 90,000-square-foot ballroom, overseeing a $14 million overhaul of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool—turning it an “American flag blue” color that is now overgrown with algae—and announcing plans for a 250-foot-tall arch, among others.