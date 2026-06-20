Politics

Trump Floats Bonkers New Theory for Reflecting Pool Disaster

REFLECTION DEFLECTION

A video highlighting fresh problems at the algae-filled Reflecting Pool sparked an extraordinary accusation from the president.

Olivia Ralph
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Donald Trump
Magali Cohen/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump has found a new suspect in the mystery of the National Mall’s struggling Reflecting Pool: ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl.

The president delivered a Truth Social tirade on Friday night, accusing Karl of trying to damage the landmark after a video of the correspondent inspecting the pool circulated on social media earlier this week.

Truth Social post by Donald Trump: "We’ve cleaned, renovated, and beautified over 45 Monuments and Memorials, 28 Statues, and 22 Fountains in Washington, D.C. Things are really looking good in our Nation’s Capital, and add to that the fact that when I became President, Crime was rampant, and now, Washington, D.C., is one of the Safest Cities anywhere in the United States. However, we’ve had some real problems with Vandalism at the beautiful Reflecting Pool, which sits between The Washington Monument and The Lincoln Memorial. Just like three days ago, they destroyed the grass outside of the Pool, they’ve also done everything possible to hurt the inside surface that was just installed. No different than the chemicals that were used on the National Mall, they used something similar in the Reflecting Pool to try to destroy and demean our beautiful work. Lightweight ABC Reporter, Jonathan Karl, was seen sticking his hand into the Pool, and trying to rip the rubber off of the surface. The algae is 75% gone, and the condition will soon be completely remedied, and the area that was vandalized, fortunately, is just a small area of damage, and will be fixed early next week. It’s a shame that the Radical Left Lunatics, most likely Dumocats, who have spent their lives trying to ruin our Country, are free to do so. Law Enforcement is actively investigating this situation, and will hopefully have it resolved soon. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA"
Trump accused unnamed vandals of damaging the site and pouring chemicals into the water, while also suggesting ABC reporter Jonathan Karl had attempted to pull up the lining. Truth Social

“Lightweight ABC Reporter, Jonathan Karl, was seen sticking his hand into the Pool, and trying to rip the rubber off of the surface,” Trump wrote.

The bizarre accusation appeared to be a response to video posted on Thursday showing Karl at the Reflecting Pool while reporting on its ongoing algae and maintenance problems.

In the video, Karl can be seen reaching into the water to examine the condition of the newly renovated attraction.

“The $14 million job to redo the bottom of this reflecting pool is falling apart before our eyes,” Karl said in the video.

“The algae is still here, but the paint appears to be going away.”

Trump responded by accusing unnamed vandals of damaging the site and pouring chemicals into the water, while also suggesting Karl himself had attempted to pull up the lining.

The president offered no evidence for the claim but said law enforcement was investigating.

He also insisted the algae problem was “75% gone” and would soon be fully resolved.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

A combination of pictures of the renovations of the Reflecting Pool taken May 2, May 28, June 7, June 12, June 16 and June 18, 2026, which was painted blue at the directive of U.S. President Donald Trump, ahead of the 250th anniversary of U.S. Independence, in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/ Kylie Cooper/Annabelle Gordon/Eric Lee/Evan Vucci/Annabelle Gordon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Timeline of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovations over the past month. Reuters Photographer/REUTERS

The Reflecting Pool has become an unexpected headache for the White House after Trump personally championed a plan to repaint the basin in what he called “American flag blue.”

The project was originally expected to cost about $1.8 million and take a week to complete. Instead, it stretched for nearly two months and ultimately cost taxpayers an estimated $14 million.

Paint peels from the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after recent renovations following a directive from U.S. President Donald Trump to paint it blue ahead of the 250th anniversary of U.S. Independence, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 18, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon
Trump's $14 million “American flag blue" paint job appears to be peeling away. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

The problems began almost immediately after the pool reopened earlier this month.

Within days, a major algae bloom turned much of the water green, undermining Trump’s promise of a more picturesque landmark.

Researchers who analyzed satellite imagery later found higher algal levels in the pool than at any point in June over the previous five years.

Federal workers have since spent days vacuuming algae from the 6.5-million-gallon pool and treating the water with hydrogen peroxide.

The project has also drawn scrutiny over the awarding of a $1.7 million water-purification contract to a company linked to longtime Trump donor, and convicted felon, John J. Cafaro, according to a New York Times report.

A U.S. National Park Service worker dumps bottles of hydrogen peroxide in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as part of their effort to mitigate an algae bloom which followed the completion of recent renovations in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 16, 2026.
A National Park Service worker dumps bottles of hydrogen peroxide in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Department of the Interior spokeswoman Katie Martin said the agency had no idea about Cafaro’s political ties and chose Greenwater because it “had the expertise, workforce and materials” to finish on time, she told the Times.

Olivia Ralph

Olivia Ralph

Breaking News Reporter

olivia.ralph@thedailybeast.com

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