Trump, 80, Needs Help Finding Way Offstage

President Donald Trump, 80, appeared briefly confused after a speech celebrating his new Air Force One, heading toward the wrong exit before staff intervened.

Video from Friday’s event at Joint Base Andrews shows the president finishing remarks beside the controversial Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar before turning away from the designated exit and walking in the opposite direction.

As the audience watched on, Trump appeared unsure where to go before an aide quickly stepped in and pointed him toward the correct staircase. The president then changed direction and exited the stage.

The awkward moment quickly drew attention online.

Donald Trump walks away from the podium after delivering a speech at Joint Base Andrews. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

“Gramps is a little overwhelmed,” one X user commented.

“At this point, it might make more sense to just get a leash for him,” another said.

The incident came moments after Trump unveiled what he described as the world’s most luxurious aircraft.

Trump salutes as he tours the aircraft gifted by Qatar. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

“This plane was transformed into a flying White House at a level of luxury that nobody’s ever seen before, probably even almost outside of an airplane,” Trump told service members gathered inside a hangar at the base.

“There will never be one like this,” he added. “This is considered the world’s most luxurious.”

Trump also celebrated his decision to replace Air Force One’s iconic Kennedy-era light blue color scheme.

“We like the baby blue, but it was time for a change,” he said.

The new aircraft sports a dark blue, red, and gold design personally selected by Trump, who has long complained that America’s presidential jet looked outdated compared with those used by foreign leaders.

“I said to myself, ‘These countries, they have a lot of respect for us, a lot.’ And yet they have a plane that’s much better and much newer,” he said.

“Now, when we land in airports in London and in Germany and different places, nobody tops this one.”

The Boeing 747 previously belonged to Qatar’s royal family and has been dubbed a “palace in the sky” because of its lavish interior.

Before being converted for presidential use, the aircraft reportedly featured multiple lounges, a private office, a main bedroom and guest bedroom, two full bathrooms, nine toilets, and tan-and-gold leather furnishings.

Trump openly embraced the aircraft’s opulence during Friday’s event, boasting about its craftsmanship and size while arguing it would project American power overseas.

“I asked the emir if we could use the brand new 747,” Trump said while recounting how he secured the aircraft from Qatar’s ruler. “See, a normal president wouldn’t do this.”

US President Donald Trump listens to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani during a meeting aboard Air Force One in Doha on October 25, 2025. Trump was gifted the jet by the Qatari royal family. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The Qatari plane is expected to serve as a temporary presidential aircraft while Boeing completes two replacement jets that may not be ready before the end of Trump’s second term.

The arrangement has sparked bipartisan criticism, with many raising constitutional, ethical, and security concerns about accepting a $400 million aircraft from a foreign government.

Trump has repeatedly insisted the plane was gifted to the United States rather than to him personally. But if all goes according to plan, its final destination will be his presidential library.